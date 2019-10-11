Joey Barton wins September's League One manager of the month award

In his first season as a manager Joey Barton led Fleetwood to an 11th-placed finish in League One

Joey Barton has won his first manager of the month award after leading Fleetwood Town to 10 points from four games in September in League One.

The award comes two days after Barton pleaded not guilty to assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

"For me the most important thing is to make sure that we're lifting silverware at the end of the season," Barton said.

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi won the Championship award and Cheltenham's Michael Duff won in League Two.

Barton took over as Fleetwood manager in June 2018 and has led the Cod Army to 24 wins and 18 draws in his 68 games in charge.

"It's a unique football club to work at and we've just got to keep this momentum now, keep doing what we're doing," Barton told the Fleetwood Town website.

"Everybody feels they have a role to play, from kitchen staff to the people who do the grass to the laundry women, so it's a real unique club at the moment.

"The culture's fantastic and awards give us some outside vindication of the job that all of us are doing at Fleetwood Town."