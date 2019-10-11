Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Man Utd, Hibs, Hearts, Bournemouth, Stoke, Fleetwood, Melbourne

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jermain Defoe, the 37-year-old former England striker on loan to Rangers from Bournemouth, the wants to play into his 40s and extend his stay at Ibrox. (The Herald)

Manchester United have sounded out former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as a potential January transfer target, with the Scottish champions due sell-on fee should the 23-year-old transfer to Old Trafford from Lyon. (Evening Times)

Glenn Middleton, the 19-year-old winger on loan from Rangers, has restored his Hibernian photographs on Instagram two days after they mysteriously vanished leading to speculation about his future at Easter Road, although there remains no content about the Edinburgh club on his Twitter account. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, now with Partick Thistle, has told the Football Daft podcast that the way he and former captain Lee Wallace were treated before their Ibrox departures was "disgusting" and "unforgivable". (Daily Record)

Harry Souttar, the Aberdeen-born 20-year-old on loan to Fleetwood Town from Stoke City, scored twice on his Australia debut in a 5-0 win over Nepal in Canberra and joked with brother John, his fellow centre-half who has played for Scotland, about their family's split loyalties. (The Herald)

Striker Jamie Maclaren, who left Hibernian for Melbourne City in January, scored a hat-trick for Australia in their 5-0 victory over Nepal. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored two first-half goals in a 5-0 win over Azerbaijan Under-21s to take his France tally to six in three games. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson has revealed his only regret from his playing career was not the Glasgow side's 2003 Uefa Cup final defeat but not staying long enough at Manchester United to earn himself another contract and a Premier League winners medal. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele has made a prestigious list of rising stars in European football published by French publication L'Equipe, the 16-year-old being named along with Barcelona's Ansu Fati, Inter Milan's Joelson Fernandes, Mohamed Ihattaren of PSV Eindhoven and RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi. (Evening Times)

Aaron Hickey, Hearts' 17-year-old left-back, has been included in The Guardian's Next Generation 2019 - a list of the 60 best young players in world football. (The Scotsman)

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, who recently left Cruz Azul after they failed to win the Mexican title, has hinted that he is about to secure a job in Major League Soccer in the United States. (Daily Record)