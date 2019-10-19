Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Buckie Thistle 0.
Bonnyrigg Rose v Buckie Thistle
-
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
- 25Weir
- 6Horne
- 5Moyes
- 12Martyniuk
- 2Brett
- 8Stewart
- 7TurnerSubstituted forGrayat 36'minutes
- 10CurrieBooked at 34minsSubstituted forYoungat 81'minutes
- 3Brown
- 14Hunter
- 11GraySubstituted forDevlinat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Andrews
- 4Young
- 9McGachie
- 15Swanson
- 16Docherty
- 17Devlin
- 19Gray
Buckie Thistle
- 12Herbert
- 19MunroSubstituted forCheyneat 67'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 4Adams
- 5MacKinnonBooked at 89mins
- 24Murray
- 13CowieSubstituted forMcCabeat 71'minutes
- 10MacAskillBooked at 78mins
- 16MurraySubstituted forAdamsat 63'minutes
- 7Fraser
- 11Urquhart
- 17RobertsonBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 3Carroll
- 9Graham
- 14Cheyne
- 20McCabe
- 23Adams
- 25McLauchlan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,693
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Buckie Thistle 0.
Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Devlin (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle).
Attempt saved. Samuel Urquhart (Buckie Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Sam Robertson (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Robertson (Buckie Thistle).
Attempt missed. Andy MacAskill (Buckie Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by George Hunter (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Joe McCabe (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Kerr Young replaces Lee Currie.
Attempt saved. Scott Adams (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Andy MacAskill (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Devlin (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy MacAskill (Buckie Thistle).
Foul by Jonathan Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Scott Adams (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Jamie Devlin replaces Ross Gray.
Booking
Jay Cheyne (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Cheyne (Buckie Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Joe McCabe replaces Craig Cowie because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Jay Cheyne replaces Hamish Munro.
Goal!
Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Buckie Thistle 0. George Hunter (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dean Brett.
Attempt missed. Scott Adams (Buckie Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Kevin Fraser (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Scott Adams replaces Callum Murray.
Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Cowie (Buckie Thistle).
Attempt saved. Samuel Urquhart (Buckie Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lee Currie (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Andy MacAskill (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.