Scotland: Russia thumping must be 'lowest of the low' - Steve Clarke

Scotland must "make sure this is the lowest of the low" after a "dreadful" 4-0 thrashing by Russia, says boss Steve Clarke.

The Moscow hammering officially ends Scottish hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification with three group games remaining.

In five games under Clarke, they have scored three goals and conceded 14.

"We have to make sure we keep improving and this is the lowest of the low," the manager said.

More to follow.

