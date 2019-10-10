World Cup Qualifying - Asia
Iraq 2-0 Hong Kong: Iraq hosts competitive football for first time in eight years

Iraq
Iraq has held a handful of friendlies, including an exhibition match against Saudi Arabia in Basra earlier this year, but no competitive games have been played in the country since 2011

Iraq played their first competitive fixture on home soil in eight years on Thursday as they beat Hong Kong 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Basra.

The country had been banned by Fifa since 2011 from hosting matches other than friendlies because of security concerns.

But the ban was lifted last year and Iraq made sure it was a winning return to Basra's 65,000-seater stadium.

Mohanad Ali opened the scoring before Ali Adnan added a penalty.

Iraq
Iraq has played its competitive home matches in Iran, Jordan or Doha since 2011
Iraq
Iraq can now play competitive games in stadiums in Basra, Karbala and Erbil

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th October 2019

  • AustraliaAustralia5NepalNepal0
  • JapanJapan6MongoliaMongolia0
  • South KoreaSouth Korea8Sri LankaSri Lanka0
  • ChinaChina7GuamGuam0
  • UzbekistanUzbekistan5YemenYemen0
  • BangladeshBangladesh0QatarQatar2
  • VietnamVietnam1MalaysiaMalaysia0
  • IranIran14CambodiaCambodia0
  • SyriaSyria2MaldivesMaldives1
  • KyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan7MyanmarMyanmar0
  • OmanOman3AfghanistanAfghanistan0
  • JordanJordan0KuwaitKuwait0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1China2200120126
2Syria22007346
3Philippines21016603
4Maldives310227-53
5Guam3003112-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia22008086
2Kuwait31117344
3Jordan21102114
4Nepal3102212-103
5Chinese Taipei200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran2200160166
2Iraq21103124
3Bahrain21102114
4Hong Kong301215-41
5Cambodia3012116-151

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia21105234
2Singapore311146-24
3Uzbekistan21015233
4Palestine21013213
5Yemen302149-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar32108087
2Oman22005146
3Afghanistan310219-83
4India201112-11
5Bangladesh200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan22008086
2Tajikistan22002026
3Kyrgyzstan21017163
4Mongolia310217-63
5Myanmar3003010-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1UAE22007166
2Thailand21103034
3Vietnam21101014
4Malaysia310245-13
5Indonesia3003211-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea2200100106
2North Korea22003036
3Turkmenistan310234-13
4Lebanon210123-13
5Sri Lanka3003011-110
View full World Cup Qualifying - Asia tables

