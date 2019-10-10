African Champions League: Sundowns face Wydad for fourth year in a row

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca have played each other in the each of the last three Caf Champions League competitions

South African league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Moroccan counterparts Wydad Casablanca for the fourth consecutive season after the African Champions League group draw was made in Cairo.

Last season the two teams met in the group stage, both winning at home, and again in a semi-final won by Wydad over two legs.

The Casablancans went on to lose May's final in controversial and disputed circumstances to Esperance of Tunisia, storming off the field in the second leg after an equaliser was disallowed and video technology could not be used to review the decision.

"Facing Mamelodi Sundowns has become a classic game of the Champions League, we need no draw to face them," Wydad spokesman Mohamed Talal told the Confederation of African Football (Caf) website.

"Wydad is a great club and we are ready to face any team. All the 16 teams are very strong and each one of them has got their chance to qualify."

The two teams are joined in Group C by Algeria's USM Alger and Petro de Luanda of Angola.

Seeking a third consecutive title, Esperance have been drawn in a group full of former champions.

The Tunisians are joined in Group D by Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Algeria's JS Kabylie and AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) USM Alger (Algeria) Raja Casablanca (Morocco) TP Mazembe (DR Congo) Al Hilal (Sudan) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) JS Kabylie (Algeria) Zamalek (Egypt) or Generation Foot (Senegal) FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) Petro de Luanda (Angola) AS Vita Club (DR Congo) ZESCO United (Zambia) Al Ahly (Egypt) Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Esperance (Tunisia)

Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt will face 2007 winners Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, twice runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan and Zimbabwe's FC Platinum in Group B.

Group A contains five-time winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Primeiro de Agosto of Angola, Zambia's ZESCO United and Zamalek of Egypt or Generation Foot of Senegal.

The return match between Zamalek and Generation Foot has been rearranged for October 24 after the Senegalese refused to play the second leg when the match date and venue were changed at the last minute.

Whoever loses the delayed tie will drop to the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup and face ESAE of Benin in a play-off for a place in the group stage.

Champions League group participants are guaranteed $550,000 while the champions will become $2.5 million richer.