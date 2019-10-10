Mark McKee: Cliftonville sign former academy player after Stevenage departure

Mark McKee joined Stevenage from Cliftonville in 2015

Cliftonville have completed the signing of midfielder Mark McKee following his exit from Stevenage.

McKee, 20, spent four years at the League Two side after joining them from the Reds academy in 2015.

He has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level and made 39 appearances for Stevenage, scoring once.

McKee will be available for Cliftonville's Irish Premiership clash with Larne at Solitude on Saturday.

Cliftonville have made a strong start to the season, with the Reds lying third in the table after picking up 19 points from 10 games.