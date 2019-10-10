Greg Cunningham: Republic of Ireland defender 'gutted' after ACL tear

Cunningham has won four caps for the Republic

Republic of Ireland defender Greg Cunningham says he is 'gutted' after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Cunningham withdrew from the squad after limping off during Blackburn Rovers' defeat by QPR on Saturday.

The Republic face Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday before taking on Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

"Unfortunately, I'll be out for a number of months with a torn ACL," Cunningham posted on Twitter.

"After taking a few days to process this, I'm now looking forward to the first stages of my recovery!!"

Cunningham has won four caps for the Republic since making his debut in 2010.

The former Manchester City man has suffered serious injury setbacks before, having broken his leg in 2011 and 2017.