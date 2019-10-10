Scotland U21 0-0 Lithuania 0-0: Scots miss chance to top Euro 2021 qualifying group

Allan Campbell's strike from the edge of the box was saved as the Scots struggled to find the net

Scotland Under-21s missed the chance to move top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group after being held by Lithuania.

Scot Gemmill's side sit level on points with Greece at the summit of Group D, but have a poorer goal difference.

Fraser Hornby, Glenn Middleton and Ryan Porteous all came close but could not beat goalkeeper Titas Krapikas.

With torrential rain falling at Tynecastle, Scotland found it difficult to create further chances and Lithuania were able to hold out.

Scotland remain unbeaten in three games in their bid to reach a first finals since 1996.

Gemmill's men tackle the Czech Republic in Uherske Hradiste on Monday before hosting Greece on 15 November.

Scotland head coach Scot Gemmill: "In the first half, some of our football was really good but we all know if you get chances you have to take them.

"We have to give credit to the opposition, but there's a lot of frustration. That is the challenge for the players to show they can still find a way. We weren't quite as patient as we were in the first half.

"We can go to the Czech Republic with real confidence. We went to Croatia and won so the players know we can go there and win. I take pride in keeping clean sheets and the players are buying into that."