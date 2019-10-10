Sergi Canos: Brentford winger suffers serious knee injury

Sergi Canos in action for Brentford
Sergi Canos has started all 11 of Brentford's Championship games this season

Brentford winger Sergi Canos faces a "significant period" on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who signed a new four-year contract with the Bees on Wednesday, sustained the injury during Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"The injury is extremely sad news for Sergi, but I know he will have a bright future," head coach Thomas Frank said.

"Everyone at the club will be doing everything they can to get him back as soon as he is ready and able."

