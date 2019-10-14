Reading: Mark Bowen takes charge as manager following Jose Gomes sacking

Mark Bowen (left) worked with Jose Gomes as the club's sporting director

Reading sporting director Mark Bowen has been appointed as the new manager of the Championship club.

The former Norwich City, West Ham and Wales full-back replaces Jose Gomes, who was sacked last week after less than 10 months in charge.

Reading are third from bottom of the Championship, without a win in six and face Preston at home on Saturday.

Bowen, 55, has spent most of his coaching career working under Mark Hughes, most recently at Southampton.

"In the relatively short period of time that Mark has already spent at Reading, he has commanded respect and admiration from all who have worked alongside him," Royals chief executive Nigel Howe said.

"He came in at a critical period last season to help us retain our Championship status and had an immediate impact."

Bowen, who was Wales assistant boss under Hughes between 1999 and 2004, arrived at the Madejski Stadium in March in a consultancy role.

He then became sporting director in August.

Bowen is Reading's fourth manager in 18 months following the departures of Jaap Stam, Paul Clement and Gomes.