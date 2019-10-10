Euro 2020: 'I'd have been heartbroken' to miss out - Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy picked up a calf injury playing for Brighton in a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa in September

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has praised Brighton for "doing everything" to get him fit in time to play in the Republic's Euro qualifiers.

Duffy sustained a calf injury last month but will travel to Tbilisi ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia.

"I'm delighted, the club has been brilliant with me and done a lot of work over the last couple of weeks to get me ready," said the 33-year-old.

The Republic also take on top seeds Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday.

With Richard Keogh injured and Enda Stevens suspended, Republic manager Mick McCarthy could not afford to be without another of his most experienced and trusted defenders.

Duffy was not included in the original squad and spent the early part of this week completing is rehab and training with the Brighton squad.

He joined the Republic squad on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Georgia on Thursday.

"The club were great and the manager (Graham Potter) has been great giving me a bit more time to get ready," Dufy told FAI TV.

"I did three days in a row and then had a rest day so I am ready to go

"It's a huge game and hopefully one we can take advantage of."

The Republic are top of Group D with 11 points after five games, one point ahead of Denmark - whom they play in Dublin next month.

Switzerland are in third place, three points behind the Republic, with a game in hand.