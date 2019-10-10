James Maddison: England and Leicester midfielder withdraws from Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers because of illness.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to make his senior Three Lions debut, will not be replaced in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

England will qualify for the Euro 2020 finals if they beat Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.

They then travel to Sofia where they play Bulgaria on Monday.

