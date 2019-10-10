Lewis Ward: Exeter City played on despite having broken arm

Lewis Ward has been Exeter's number one since joining from Reading in the summer

Exeter City goalkeeper Lewis Ward played with a broken arm in his side's 1-1 draw at Crewe last Saturday.

The 22-year-old summer signing, who has been an ever-present this season, was hurt towards the end of the game.

He will undergo surgery to put a metal plate into his arm and is not expected to play again until after Christmas.

"He did it in the 85th minute of the game and played the last 10 or 12 minutes with a broken arm so it shows his commitment," boss Matt Taylor said.

"He came and punched a ball, he just thought it was a strong bang.

"But when the egg arrived on his arm and he got in the changing room, when the adrenaline wore off, he was in a lot of pain."

Jonny Maxted, who has yet to play a league game since joining in the summer from Accrington, will start in the top-of-the-table meeting with Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

Taylor says he is looking to bring in another goalkeeper on a deal until the start of January with clubs permitted to sign goalkeepers outside of the transfer window if they have injuries.

"We offered a couple of contracts at the start of the week, and we feel we're getting closer," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"If it's not done by Saturday then Jack Arthur will remain on the bench, our 16-year-old goalkeeper, if it's done before Saturday we'll have a new face on the bench."