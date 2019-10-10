Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Tottenham, Southampton, QPR, Leeds, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Victor Wanyama could become a target again for former club Celtic in January after it was reported that the midfielder is on the transfer list at Tottenham Hotspur. (Evening Times)

LeedsUnited will target Rangers manager Steven Gerrard if Marcelo Bielsa leaves the club. (Football Insider)

Scotland are considering a move to cap Queens Park Rangers right-back Todd Kane after head coach Steve Clarke was alerted to his availability. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke failed in a bid to persuade Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, the son of former Scotland goalkeeper Bryan, to switch allegiances after playing for England up to under-21 level. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen centre-half Mikey Devlin will be handed his Scotland debut in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia in Moscow, but Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland will not start in the Luzhniki Stadium in the absence of the injuired Oliver McBurnie. (The Herald)

Oliver Burke, the winger on loan to Alaves from West Bromwich Albion, is poised to lead Scotland's attack in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Russia on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Russia captain Arten Dzyuba believes returning to the Luzhniki Stadium for the first time since knocking Spain out of the World Cup can inspire his side to victory over Scotland and edge them closer to the Euro 2020 finals. (The National)

Russia striker Artem Dzyuba is surprised to see a lack of faith in Scotland ahead of their meeting in Moscow. (The Scotsman)

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall believes the future is bright for the national team because he cannot remember so many members of the squad playing in the English top flight. (The National)

Veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan says he chose to sign for Hearts over foreign clubs this summer after leaving Aston Villa as that would give him the best chance to be chosen for Republic of Ireland at the Euro 2020 finals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Yrick Gallantes, the 18-year-old Hibernian forward on loan to Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Lowland League, has been called up by the Philippines for their World Cup qualifying match against China. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers are set to beat Celtic to the Premiership title while St Mirren will be relegated and Kilmarnock will finish third, according to Five Thirty Eight - a website that uses a specific formula to determine the outcome for sporting events. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is the fourth most popular footballer in the UK, according to a recent study by YouGov. (Daily Record)