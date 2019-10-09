Shane Duffy: Defender 'given all-clear' for Georgia test

Shane Duffy's availability is a big boost for Mick McCarthy ahead of the Republic's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Georgia and Switzerland

Defender Shane Duffy will fly to Georgia with the rest of the Republic of Ireland squad after being declared fit for Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Duffy was not named in Mick McCarthy's initial squad as he attempted to work his way back from a calf injury.

The Brighton man's fitness is a boost for McCarthy, who is missing defenders Richard Keogh and Enda Stevens.

Striker David McGoldrick will miss the trip to Tbilisi as he recovers from a groin problem,

Sheffield United's McGoldrick still has a chance of being involved in Tuesday's Group D clash with Switzerland in Geneva.

Richard Keogh is missing with a knee injury while left-back Enda Stevens to suspension for the game at the Boris Paichadze Arena.

"I've just had a text from him saying he's been given the all-clear this morning," McCarthy told FAI TV.

"He's trained with the lads, so he must have done some football work, so that's good news.

"He's on a flight this afternoon and he'll be with us to travel to Georgia tomorrow. All along, he's been pretty confident he'd be okay.

"It wasn't as bad as they thought so he's been running all week, and he said he's trained with the team this morning so if he's done full training, he's fine."

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick will miss the Republic's game against Georgia

The news came after McCarthy revealed on Monday that he had reserved a seat on the plane for one of his key men just in case.

He said: "I've just told Shane via a text message, 'The plane is leaving at 2pm from Dublin Airport to Tbilisi, so we'll keep a seat with extra leg room as we always do, so don't be late'."

Duffy is expected to train with the rest of the squad at Abbotstown on Thursday morning before the flight to Georgia.

Should Duffy suffer no reaction, he is likely to line up alongside either John Egan or Kevin Long on Saturday night.

James Collins, Scott Hogan, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire and uncapped teenager Aaron Connolly will hope for a chance to fill McGoldrick's boots.