Football gossip: Mandzukic, Mourinho, Ozil, Muller, Rakitic

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, from Juventus in the new year. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)

Lyon have failed with an approach to hire former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as their new manager, with the 56-year-old Portuguese determined to secure a return to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Fenerbahce are believed to have opened talks with Arsenal about bringing out-of-favour former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, to Turkey on loan in January. (Takvim, via Sun)

Ozil fears he could have played his last game for Arsenal. (Mirror)

Germany forward Thomas Muller, 30, is unhappy with his reduced role at Bayern Munich and admits he could seek a move in January. (Kicker, via Mail)

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 32, and Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 35, could leave Paris St-Germain for free at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Barcelona's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, linked with Manchester United last summer, has suggested he may seek a change of club to gain first-team football. (Mail)

From goalkeeper to goaltender Petr Cech's move into ice hockey

Leeds will target Rangers boss Steven Gerrard if Marcelo Bielsa leaves the club. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are considering a move for midfielder Francisco Sebastian Cordova, who plays for America in the top tier of the Mexican league. The 22-year-old, who won his first Mexico cap last week, is also wanted by Sevilla and Benfica. (Mail)

A senior Manchester United player arranged a meal for the squad in a city centre restaurant last month, but only five chose to attend. (ESPN)

Juventus and Napoli are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 19, son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester City have a buyback clause for Sporting Gijon's Spain midfielder Manu Garcia, 21, but only if they activate it in the next two years. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham are likely to send former Everton youth team midfielder Nathan Holland, 21, out on loan in January. (Football Insider)

Arsene Wenger believes Bayern Munich "manipulated" Germany forward Serge Gnabry, 24, into leaving Arsenal in 2016. (Goal.com)

Wales winger Rabbi Matondo, 19, said Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, advised him on life in Germany after he quit Manchester City for Schalke this year. (Talksport)

England defender Harry Maguire, 26, believes his £80m transfer represented "a good deal" for Manchester United and Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)

Brighton are in contact with Ecuadorian top-flight side Barcelona SC regarding their on-loan forward Billy Arce, 21, who has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for drink driving in his native Ecuador. (Argus)