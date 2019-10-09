2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Sao Tome secure victory in Mauritius in first leg of qualifier

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon

Sao Tome e Principe took a big step towards the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 3-1 victory away to Mauritius in the first leg of their preliminary round match on Wednesday.

Despite taking an early lead at the Anjalay Stadium in Belle Vue through Kevin Perticots, the hosts failed to hold onto the advantage.

Veteran striker Luís Leal dos Anjos, who plays for Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, struck twice for Sao Tome.

His first came just before half-time to level the score with his second coming on the hour mark to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

José da Silva made it 3-1 to Sao Tome in the 65th minute.

Sao Tome e Principe are ranked 190 in the Fifa rankings with Mauritius at 182.

The return leg is scheduled to be played on Sunday October 13.

The winners will be in Group C of qualifying for the 2021 Nations Cup alongside Ghana, South Africa and Sudan.

In three later preliminary round first-leg matches on Wednesday, South Sudan were set to host Seychelles; Djibouti were scheduled to entertain The Gambia and Liberia were taking on Chad.