Man Utd v Liverpool: Pick a team from 2013 champions and 2019 leaders

How do Liverpool's current Premier League leaders compare with Manchester United's last champions? Here's a chance to put your selection skills to the test and pick a team from those two squads.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to match the record for the number of successive Premier League wins.

They have won 17 league games in a row - a run stretching back to March - and victory this weekend will see them match Manchester City's record, set between August to December 2017.

Liverpool are chasing their first English title since 1989-90 - while Manchester United are enduring their worst start since that season, having collected just nine points from eight Premier League matches.

To mark Sunday's game, we are looking back to a United side from better times - their last title-winning squad, of 2013 - mixing them in with Liverpool's current set-up and challenging you to pick a combined XI from it.

