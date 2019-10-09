Sergi Canos: Brentford winger signs new contract until 2023

Sergi Canos in action for Brentford
Sergi Canos has started all 11 of Brentford's Championship games this season

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old Spaniard will remain with the west London side until the summer of 2023, and they also have an option for a further year.

Canos joined Brentford from Norwich City in January 2017, having previously spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Griffin Park from Liverpool.

In total, he has scored 23 goals in 149 appearances for the Bees.

"Sergi has had a very good start to the season," head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He has developed as a player and has been more consistent and delivered in games over the full 90 minutes."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you