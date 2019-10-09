Sergi Canos: Brentford winger signs new contract until 2023

Sergi Canos has started all 11 of Brentford's Championship games this season

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old Spaniard will remain with the west London side until the summer of 2023, and they also have an option for a further year.

Canos joined Brentford from Norwich City in January 2017, having previously spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Griffin Park from Liverpool.

In total, he has scored 23 goals in 149 appearances for the Bees.

"Sergi has had a very good start to the season," head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He has developed as a player and has been more consistent and delivered in games over the full 90 minutes."