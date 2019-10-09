Celtic: Club to introduce 'further measures' after Uefa pyrotechnics charge

The flares were seen at the start of the match with Romanians Cluj on Thursday

Celtic have pledged to introduce "further measures" to tackle the use of fireworks by fans after being charged by Uefa.

The offence relates to pyrotechnics at Celtic Park during last Thursday's 2-0 win over Cluj.

Last month, the Scottish champions were fined £11,000 for two charges relating to the 4-1 victory over AIK.

In a statement, the club expressed its "real disappointment and frustration in needing to appeal for this to stop."

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the latest case on 17 October.

Celtic currently top their Europa League group with four points from their first two games with a double-header against Lazio next.

The charge last month was the 17th time Celtic have been penalised by European football's governing body since 2007.

The statement, released on Wednesday, warned of the potential for "further, very serious repercussions" should supporters continue to breach Uefa regulations.

"The club has been sanctioned on numerous occasions and yet, very disappointingly, this behaviour by a small minority persists," it added.

"The serious safety concerns associated with such behaviour are obvious, as is the reputational damage which this behaviour and these charges have on the club. In addition, the numerous financial penalties placed on Celtic continue to come out the pockets of supporters who invest in the club.

"Celtic will be introducing further measures in order to deal with this behaviour. It has to stop.

"The club does not want it, our supporters do not want it and UEFA will continue to punish the Club whenever it occurs as it is a clear breach of their regulations. It really is as simple as that.

"Given the number of repeated offences, we should also be very aware that there could be further, very serious repercussions which could have hugely detrimental consequences for the club and our supporters. It is hugely unfair that the enjoyment of Celtic matches could potentially be affected by the negative behaviour of a tiny minority."