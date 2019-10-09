Nick Tanner: Ex-Liverpool defender leads Fantasy Premier League

Tanner spent six years at Liverpool in the early 1990s

Nick Tanner's Wikipedia page tells of his career as a defender at Bristol Rovers and Liverpool and now it boasts of his latest achievement - leading the Fantasy Premier League game.

The 54-year-old is the top points scorer after eight game weeks with his team 'winorloseonthebooze' beating 6,893,381 players around the world.

Tanner played 59 games for the Reds between 1988 and 1994, scoring his only goal for the club against rivals Everton in 1991, before retiring with a back injury.

He went on to manage six non-league teams, but seems to be having his greatest success as a fantasy football manager.

And he is not the first professional sportsman to top the rankings. Last May, England cricketer Stuart Broad won game week 37 of the 2017-18 season with 180 points

If you want any tips, this is Tanner's current team.