Scottish Gossip: Stephen Robinson, Scotland, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has emerged as a target for the managerial vacancies at Barnsley and Millwall in the English Championship. (Daily Mail)

Australia are poised to make their move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who also qualifies for Scotland. (Sun)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has dismissed remarks from TV pundit Jamie Redknapp suggesting captain Andy Robertson struggles at international level because his team-mates aren't good enough. (Sun)

Scotland defender Liam Palmer says the new rules introduced by manager Steve Clarke - like banning flip flops at the dinner table, making everyone to sit together when they eat and ensuring his charges walk out to training sessions en masse - will bring the squad closer together. (Herald)

Kilmarnock are set to offer Simeon Jackson a return to the Premiership, with the 32-year-old former St Mirren striker training at Rugby Park. (Daily Express, print edition)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of leading European clubs in the race to sign 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele from Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects Craig Bryson to return to ease his midfield crisis after the international break. (Evening Express)

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs is likely to be sidelined for several months as he faces surgery on the foot problem that has plagued him for the past year. (Daily Express, print edition)

Success in the Betfred Cup could set Rangers on their way to the title, insists former Ibrox captain and assistant manager David Weir. (Sun)

Scotland striker Oliver Burke is enjoying life in Spain on loan at Alaves, although he is struggling to adapt to afternoon siestas. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey reckons the Premiership title race could come down to goal difference this season. (Sun)

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill is watching Hearts duo Andy Irving and Aaron Hickey with a view to future call-ups. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Inverness Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison says the club has already been pledged half of the £500,000 needed to stabilise the Highlanders' finances. (Press & Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland are confident winger Sean Maitland will be fit to face Japan in Sunday's do-or-die World Cup meeting in Yokohama. (Scotsman)

The super-typhoon, which was headed towards Ireland's game in the south-west of Japan on Saturday according to yesterday's meteorological reports, now appears more likely to impact Scotland's crucial clash against the host nation. (Offside Line)