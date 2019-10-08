Football gossip: Rice, Koulibaly, Solskjaer, Dier, Moyes, Batshuayi

Manchester United are considering moves for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 20, and Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, regardless of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future. (Goal)

Manchester United remain committed to giving Solskjaer more time to turn around the club's fortunes, despite their worst start to a season for 30 years. (Telegraph)

But, according to another report, the board will sack the Norwegian if the Red Devils lose to Norwich at the end of the month. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to sell English midfielder Eric Dier, 25, 27-year-old Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, 26, Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, and 29-year-old English defender Danny Rose in January after his side's poor start to the season. (Times - subscription required)

'He is angry, confused and can do this no longer' Why Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid

David Moyes is open to a return to former club Everton, with manager Marco Silva under increasing pressure after dropping into the relegation zone. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace will have to pay £22m to sign 26-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park. (Express)

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, says he made the right decision to join the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid after regaining his place in the Spain squad. (Goal)

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips wants to take over at the Stadium of Light after the sacking of Jack Ross. (Star)

Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal, Juventus and Paris St-Germain in tracking 16-year-old Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele. (Bild - in German)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, says he never wanted to leave Juventus this summer despite being linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says it is possible that Manchester United could be relegated from the Premier League this season. (Talksport)

Lyon will meet with former France and Paris St-Germain manager Laurent Blanc after sacking Sylvinho. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal and Germany centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, 27, has hit back at a poll by Spanish newspaper Marca that saw readers vote him the second worst defender in the world after Manchester United's Phil Jones. (Der Spiegel - in German)

Championship side Reading are set to sack Jose Gomes after a run of five defeats in their past six games. (Telegraph)

Premier League clubs could see the number of automatic Champions League spots reduced from four to three, under new proposals. (Mail)

Barcelona will offer Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen a new contract to secure the long-term services of the 27-year-old. (Marca)