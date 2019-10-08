Dean Henderson gets England call-up to replace Tom Heaton

From the section

Dean Henderson made an error against Liverpool but then made a fine save at Watford last weekend

Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October, 19:45 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on Radio 5 Live, live text commentary online, BBC Sport app

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been called up to the full England squad for the first time to replace the injured Tom Heaton.

Henderson, 22, has begun a second consecutive season-long loan with Chris Wilder's Blades from Manchester United.

Heaton, 33, picked up an injury during Aston Villa's 5-1 win at Norwich on Saturday.

Henderson has 11 caps for England Under-21s and joins goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope in the squad.

England will qualify for the Euro 2020 finals with a win in Prague.