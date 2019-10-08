Gaetano Berardi: Leeds United defender wins appeal against red card

Gaetano Berardi has made 125 league appearances for Leeds since joining from Sampdoria in 2014

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has won his appeal against his red card in Saturday's defeat by Millwall.

The Swiss was sent off in the 14th minute for a foul on Lions striker Tom Bradshaw in the area, with Jed Wallace scoring the resultant penalty.

Had it stood, it would have been Berardi's seventh sending off for the Whites, a club record.

He will now be available for the home Championship game against Birmingham City on Saturday, 19 October.