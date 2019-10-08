Hibernian: Players to blame not Paul Heckingbottom, says Ryan Porteous

Ryan Porteous was speaking ahead of the Scotland Under-21s Euro qualifier with Lithuania at Tynecastle on Thursday

Hibernian's players are at fault for the club's poor Scottish Premiership start and not boss Paul Heckingbottom, says Ryan Porteous.

The Easter Road club are 10th in the table, two points above bottom side St Johnstone and are without a league win since the opening day of the term.

And Porteous says Saturday's 1-1 draw with nine-man Aberdeen was a key example of their shortcomings.

"It was really disappointing," said the Hibs defender.

"We had the chances to win the game against Aberdeen and we're to blame for that. Everyone in there knows the way the manager wants to play and it's our fault if we don't deliver it.

"We shouldn't be conceding goals like the set-play at the end - that will need to be addressed."

Despite their precarious league situation, the centre-back does not believe there is too much cause for concern.

"I don't think we're a million miles away," he said.

"If someone said to me after the last international break that we'd be in the semi-final of the cup, having taken points off Celtic and Aberdeen, I definitely would have taken it.

"The new players are coming into the team and buying into the manager's formula."

'The belief is there for Scotland'

Porteous was speaking ahead of Scotland Under-21's European qualifying tie with Lithuania at Tynecastle on Thursday night.

Scott Gemmill's side have made a perfect start to their qualification campaign, already beating San Marino at St Mirren Park and group favourites Croatia away from home.

The Hibs defender is still trying to get back to grips with playing regular football after missing seven months with a knee injury picked up in February, but he says the international break is the perfect opportunity to help build his match fitness.

"It's an added bonus to be back playing week-in week-out for Hibs," he said.

"I want to be playing football, I've missed it for so long so to get these two games in the space of five days is exactly what I want.

"I love playing under Scott Gemmill and Malky Mackay. The group of players are good as well. The Croatia win was very impressive - the belief in the squad is there."