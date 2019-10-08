Gemma Davison: Tottenham Hotspur Women forward damages medial ankle ligaments

Gemma Davison spent last season at Reading

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gemma Davison damaged medial ankle ligaments in training, the WSL club has confirmed.

England international Davison joined Spurs from Reading in July as one of seven new signings for the club.

Tottenham say she will continue her rehabilitation but have not put a timeframe on how long she will be unavailable for selection.

The 32-year-old has won the Women's Super League four times - twice with Chelsea and with Arsenal and Liverpool.

