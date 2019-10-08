Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former England central defender Steven Caulker, who had a brief spell at Dundee last year, is so keen to change his allegiance to Scotland that he called up assistant manager Steven Reid to personally plead his case for a call-up. The 27-year-old, now playing in Turkey, has a Scottish granny and his one England appearance was in a friendly. (Herald)

Celtic have promised supporters they will fight for fairer kick-off times after admitting they are unhappy with scheduling of their Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs in November as well as a league visit to Ross County in December. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram believes the Ibrox club should make a new contract for Allan McGregor, 37, a priority. (Daily Record)

Arsenal are ready to scrap it out with Juventus and Paris St-Germain for Celtic's 16-year-old talent Karamoko Dembele. (Sun)

Lazio have been charged by Uefa over alleged racist behaviour which could result in the Rome club having sections of their stadium closed and that could be a blow for Celtic who are due to receive 9000 tickets for their Europa League visit on 7 November. (Daily Record)

Jermain Defoe's thirst for the silverware that is missing from his career can bring glory to Rangers and prolong the 37-year-old striker's career, says former team-mate and coach Les Ferdinand. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean compares the impressive way Lawrence Shankland has bounced back from earlier career disappointments to the path taken by his in-form Norwich team-mate Teemu Pukki. (Daily Record)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been invited to celebrate his 67th birthday at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday when Scotland visit on Euro 2020 qualifying duty. (Sun)

Aberdeen will not appeal against the red cards shown to Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Hibs. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has confirmed the Pittodrie medical team will be consulted if Scott McKenna receives a Scotland call-up this week, with the defender returning from a knee injury at the weekend. (Evening Express)

Hearts boss Craig Levein intends to put his players through gruelling training sessions during the international break after criticising their in the weekend's loss to Kilmarnock. (Daily Express, print edition)

Defender Clevid Dikamona admits he was "frustrated and demoralised" at his lack of first team opportunities at Hearts this season but is determined to make the most of his chance, with John Souttar and Craig Halkett sidelined by injuries. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jordan Rossiter, on loan at Fleetwood Town, admits his Rangers career is all but over and regrets never getting to play in an Old Firm derby. (Sun)