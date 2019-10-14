National League
Wrexham19:45Chesterfield
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Chesterfield

Rob Lainton
Rob Lainton joined Wrexham in a permanent deal in November 2018

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton could make his first National League appearance of the season at home to Chesterfield.

Lainton played in Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup win over St Mirren Colts having recovered from an ankle injury which had sidelined for six months.

Wrexham are 20th in the table, a point ahead of Chesterfield who are 22nd.

Chesterfield's squad includes former Wrexham players Shwan Jalal, Mike Fondop, Scott Boden and Sam Wedgbury.

Tuesday 15th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax17102526161032
2Bromley179532721632
3Yeovil17101629191031
4Barrow169162920928
5Notts County177642617927
6Solihull Moors178362618827
7Woking177642620627
8Harrogate177552219326
9Torquay177462926325
10Barnet176742421325
11Boreham Wood177372620624
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562324-123
16Maidenhead United176382119221
17Stockport166371725-821
18Aldershot175391723-618
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1724111934-1510
