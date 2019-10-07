Football gossip: Solskjaer, Countinho, Dembele, Pulisic, Martinelli

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears that a heavy defeat in Manchester United's next game at home to Liverpool could put his job as manager in jeopardy. (Mail)

A number of United players have lost faith in the Norwegian and he believes some of them have stopped listening to him. (Sun)

Solskjaer needs £300m to spend in the transfer window and to buy a striker such as Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 26, says ex-United winger Lee Sharpe. (Talksport)

Kane should leave Tottenham and sign for Manchester City, according to former England international defender Glen Johnson. (Betdaq, via Independent)

Liverpool could receive only £4.5m of the £84m they are still owed by Barcelona for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 27, who moved to the Nou Camp in 2018. (Mirror)

Everton are weighing up a January move for Manchester United target Moussa Dembele. The French striker, 23, could cost £40m to prise from Lyon. (Star)

Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 21, has admitted his frustration at not playing more since his £58m move from Borussia Dortmund. (Guardian)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli, 18, faces a choice over his international future as he is wanted by both Brazil and Italy. He was born in Brazil but has an Italian father so could represent either country. (Mirror)

Former Aston Villa striker Julian Joachim, 45, had a successful debut playing for 10th-tier side Bourne Town as he made all four goals in his side's 4-3 win over Raunds Town in the United Counties League Division One on Saturday. (Birmingham Mail)

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 30, has admitted he would have liked to have signed permanently for Newcastle United but said he was not given the opportunity to turn last season's loan move into a permanent deal - and so ended up at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manager Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace must sign a new striker in January if they want to challenge for a top-six finish and he is also targeting two new full-backs when the transfer window opens. (Standard)

English referees have been told not to order substituted players to leave by the nearest touchline if they are concerned that it could lead to potential clashes with opposition fans. (Times, subscription required)