Craig Hignett: Hartlepool United manager given two-game ban by FA

Craig Hignett is in his second spell as Hartlepool boss after previously taking charge from February 2016 to January 2017 before becoming director of football

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has been banned for two matches by the FA following a disciplinary hearing.

The suspension relates to Pools' game with Dover last month, which was halted after an allegation of racist abuse.

It had been suggested that Hignett had used language to the officials that was "threatening in nature".

Pools said they are "pleased the panel found in the club's favour" and Hignett has "accepted the misconduct charge surrounding his words".

The game, which took place on 21 September, was held up for over 10 minutes after Dover's Inih Effiong was allegedly racially targeted by a small group of fans after putting the visitors ahead.

The Hartlepool statement continued: "During what was a very difficult afternoon for Craig, he admitted to the panel that he had said things to the referee and fourth official out of frustration, for which he apologised, but he vehemently denied the nature of his words as put forward by the officials.

"We would like to thank the Football Association for a fair hearing and reiterate that we do not advocate swearing at referees from our staff.

"However, we hope that people can understand the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the fixture, which the club has been seen to deal with in the appropriate manner."