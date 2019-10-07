Russia v Scotland: Ryan Christie can recover from online abuse - Steven Reid

Ryan Christie (second from left) trained with the Scotland squad on Monday morning

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ryan Christie's Scotland performances will not be affected by having received online abuse, says national assistant coach Steven Reid.

The midfielder closed his Twitter account after his first-half red card for Celtic in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Livingston.

The score was level at the time of Christie's challenge on Scott Robinson.

"It definitely opens you up to abuse and criticism, it is how you can deal with that as an individual," said Reid.

"He has been outstanding this season. His form has been brilliant. It was an out of character challenge, I am sure he will be wanting to make up for it with club and country as soon as possible.

"Hopefully he continues his form in the next two game for us [against Russia and San Marino]."

Reid, who was capped 23 times by Republic of Ireland, says he uses the social media platform "sparingly" while admitting he removed himself from it during his playing career.

"The back end of my career, it was just starting to take off and I was in a relegation dogfight with West Brom at the time," he explained.

"I came off it because of the abuse, the negative messages you get at times. Out of 100 positive tweets you might get one that is no so positive and it's how you deal with that."

Christie has played a key part in Celtic's start to the season, scoring 11 goals in 21 games.

Steve Clarke's Scotland visit Russia on Thursday before hosting San Marino on Sunday, with the Scots' chances of qualifying Group G having faded but with the security of a play-off semi-final place.

"We spoke briefly last night, obviously he is flat after the result and the red card," said Reid. "I have been there myself, been sent off many times so I have that ability to relate to that.

"But in a strange way he will be wanting to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, not to make up for it but to show what he can do."