England U21 5-1 Austria U21: Eddie Nketiah hat-trick and Callum Hudson-Odoi nets twice

Nketiah has eight goals in seven England U21 internationals

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as England Under-21s maintained their 100% winning record in Euro 2021 qualifying by easing past Austria at Stadium MK.

Nketiah twice turned in from close range and also headed home, but saw a penalty saved with five minutes left.

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi scored two stunning goals, sweeping in a volley and curling home a fabulous second following a fine solo run.

Christoph Baumgartner headed in a consolation for Austria.

Werder Bremen defender Marco Friedl smashed a 25-yard curling free-kick against the crossbar for the visitors.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was brought down in the box by Fabian Ehmann late on, but the Austria goalkeeper dived the right way to keep out on-loan Leeds striker Nketiah's effort from the penalty spot.

Nketiah told BT Sport: "That was a big three points. Austria were top and we needed to come here and put in a good performance. The boys were excellent.

"I am on penalty duty, I usually put them away but the goalkeeper made a good save. I am delighted with the hat-trick and get to keep the match ball. Hopefully there will be more to come for England."

Hudson-Odoi added: "We worked really hard throughout the camp and today we came out to prove a point and show what we can do. We came out with the right mentality and I am happy with myself.

"I had the momentum for the second goal. As soon as I got it I had an eye for the goal and the runners opened up the gaps. I took the shot early and am happy it went in."