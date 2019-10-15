Euro U21 Qualifying
England U215Austria U211

England U21 5-1 Austria U21: Eddie Nketiah hat-trick and Callum Hudson-Odoi nets twice

Eddie Nketiah
Nketiah has eight goals in seven England U21 internationals

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as England Under-21s maintained their 100% winning record in Euro 2021 qualifying by easing past Austria at Stadium MK.

Nketiah twice turned in from close range and also headed home, but saw a penalty saved with five minutes left.

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi scored two stunning goals, sweeping in a volley and curling home a fabulous second following a fine solo run.

Christoph Baumgartner headed in a consolation for Austria.

Werder Bremen defender Marco Friedl smashed a 25-yard curling free-kick against the crossbar for the visitors.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was brought down in the box by Fabian Ehmann late on, but the Austria goalkeeper dived the right way to keep out on-loan Leeds striker Nketiah's effort from the penalty spot.

Nketiah told BT Sport: "That was a big three points. Austria were top and we needed to come here and put in a good performance. The boys were excellent.

"I am on penalty duty, I usually put them away but the goalkeeper made a good save. I am delighted with the hat-trick and get to keep the match ball. Hopefully there will be more to come for England."

Hudson-Odoi added: "We worked really hard throughout the camp and today we came out to prove a point and show what we can do. We came out with the right mentality and I am happy with myself.

"I had the momentum for the second goal. As soon as I got it I had an eye for the goal and the runners opened up the gaps. I took the shot early and am happy it went in."

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 18JustinBooked at 35mins
  • 15Guehi
  • 5Kelly
  • 6Davies
  • 2AaronsSubstituted forS Sessegnonat 61'minutes
  • 8WillockSubstituted forSkippat 74'minutes
  • 10Foden
  • 20McNeilSubstituted forBrewsterat 61'minutes
  • 9NketiahSubstituted forSurridgeat 86'minutes
  • 7Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forGallagherat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Panzo
  • 11S Sessegnon
  • 12Richards
  • 14Wilmot
  • 16Skipp
  • 19Brewster
  • 21Gallagher
  • 22Balcombe
  • 23Surridge

Austria U21

  • 1Ehmann
  • 13MalicsekBooked at 50mins
  • 6Danso
  • 4MaresicBooked at 33mins
  • 2FriedlBooked at 85mins
  • 18DemakuBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMüllerat 69'minutes
  • 10LovricSubstituted forHalperat 80'minutes
  • 22AraseSubstituted forGrüllat 54'minutesSubstituted forLemaat 80'minutes
  • 20Baumgartner
  • 17Meister
  • 9RaguzSubstituted forSchmidtat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Borkovic
  • 5Halper
  • 7Lema
  • 8Müller
  • 11Grüll
  • 14Meisl
  • 16Gölles
  • 19Schmidt
  • 23Helac

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamAustria U21
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, England U21 5, Austria U21 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England U21 5, Austria U21 1.

Attempt missed. Christoph Halper (Austria U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Lema with a cross.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Christoph Halper.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Dario Maresic.

Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Schmidt (Austria U21).

Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Conor Gallagher replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Sam Surridge replaces Eddie Nketiah.

Booking

Marco Friedl (Austria U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marco Friedl (Austria U21).

Penalty saved! Eddie Nketiah (England U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty England U21. Rhian Brewster draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Fabian Ehmann (Austria U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lukas Malicsek (Austria U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Austria U21. Michael Lema replaces Marco Grüll.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria U21. Christoph Halper replaces Sandi Lovric.

Goal!

Goal! England U21 5, Austria U21 1. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhian Brewster with a cross.

Attempt saved. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.

Marco Friedl (Austria U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).

Nicolas Meister (Austria U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Meister (Austria U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sandi Lovric following a corner.

Corner, Austria U21. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Oliver Skipp replaces Joe Willock.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Fabian Ehmann.

Attempt saved. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolas Meister (Austria U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Austria U21. Patrick Schmidt replaces Marko Raguz.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria U21. Valentino Müller replaces Vesel Demaku.

Booking

Vesel Demaku (Austria U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vesel Demaku (Austria U21).

Goal!

Goal! England U21 4, Austria U21 1. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Malicsek with a cross.

Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

