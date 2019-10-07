Fabian Delph: Everton midfielder withdraws from England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Fabian Delph has gained 20 England caps and last played for his country in the Nations League third-fourth play-off against Switzerland in June

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad and will miss the Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Delph, 29, picked up a hamstring injury during Everton's 1-0 Premier League loss at Burnley on Saturday.

A statement from the Football Association said "no further replacements are planned at this moment".

Boss Gareth Southgate will continue his preparations with a 24-man squad.

Midfielders Dele Alli of Tottenham and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard were among the players not selected by Southgate when the squad was announced on Thursday.

England are top of qualifying group A after four wins from four matches and face the Czech Republic away on Friday, 11 October, before playing in Bulgaria three days later.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)