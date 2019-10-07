Hugo Lloris: Tottenham captain to miss rest of 2019

Brighton
Hugo Lloris is the captain of Spurs and France

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss the rest of 2019 with a dislocated elbow but does not need surgery, the club said.

Lloris, injured during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton, is not expected to train again until next year.

He fell awkwardly as he failed to hold a third-minute Pascal Gross cross, with Neal Maupay nodding in the loose ball.

"Although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage," Spurs said in a statement.

"He is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.

"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation."

