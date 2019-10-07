FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw: Notts County to face Belper Town
Notts County will host eighth-tier club Belper Town in their first-ever FA Cup qualifying round match.
The Magpies were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 131 years last season and enter at the fourth qualifying round stage, along with other National League clubs.
Belper are on a 17-game unbeaten run and are based 20 miles from Nottingham.
Seventh-tier Potters Bar have a derby with National League Barnet - the clubs are just 10 miles apart.
Chichester City from the 10th-tier Combined Counties League Division One are the lowest-ranked side left in the draw and they will travel to either Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea.
Chichester entered the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage in August and have won as many games to reach this stage as a Premier League club would need to win to get to the final.
Yeovil, who were relegated alongside Notts County last season, will travel to Haringey Borough, while National League North leaders York City host their division's reigning champions Stockport County.
Ties will be played on Saturday 19 October.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw
Northern section
Hednesford Town v Boston United
Gateshead v Colne
Barrow v Solihull Moors
Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge
Hartlepool United v Brackley Town
Nantwich Town v King's Lynn Town
Chorley v Spennymoor Town
Southport v Altrincham
Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington
York City v Stockport County
Notts County v Belper Town
Chesterfield v Wrexham
FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town
AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports
Southern section
Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town
Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town
Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet
Ebbsfleet United v Woking
Welling United v Eastleigh
Bromley v Aldershot Town
Maidstone United v Kings Langley
Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone
Oxford City v Margate
Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City
Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town
Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree
Potters Bar Town v Barnet
Torquay United v Boreham Wood
Sutton United v Billericay Town
Weymouth v Dover Athletic
Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston Super Mare
Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge