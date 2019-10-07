Jamie Walker: Hearts winger targets return against Rangers

Jamie Walker moved back to Hearts for a second spell this summer

Hearts winger Jamie Walker hopes to return from a broken leg when Rangers visit Tynecastle on 20 October.

The 26-year-old has been out since sustaining the fracture in a League Cup win at Motherwell on 16 August but has now resumed training.

Since returning to the club from Wigan in the summer, he has scored two goals in seven appearances.

Steven Naismith and Peter Haring are also expected to be in contention following the international break.

Defensive midfielder Haring has not played this season after summer surgery to correct a pelvic problem, while Naismith has been sidelined since late August with a hamstring complaint.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu was ruled out of Saturday's home defeat to Kilmarnock with a tight hamstring but should quickly recover.