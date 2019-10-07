Aaron Ramsey: Wales to assess midfielder's fitness for Euro qualifiers

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus in the summer after 11 years as an Arsenal player

Uefa Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wales are to assess Aaron Ramsey's fitness ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers versus Slovakia and Croatia

The 28-year-old is travelling to Cardiff today having sat out Juventus' win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said the midfielder, who was on the bench, felt a twinge in his abductor muscle while warming up at half-time.

Ramsey is yet to feature in Euro 2020 qualifying due to injury and last played for Wales in November 2018.

But boss Ryan Giggs hopes the former Arsenal midfielder will be involved in key fixtures against Slovakia on Thursday and at home to Croatia on 13 October.

Ramsey has impressed in Italy since making his Juventus debut on 18 September, scoring once in five appearances for the club he joined on a free in the summer.

Manchester United's Dan James, Bournemouth forward Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence, of Derby County, were also missing from Wales training on Monday.

James and Wilson were given a rest having played for their clubs on Sunday, while Lawrence sat out as a precaution having felt a slight niggle.