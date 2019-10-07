James Featherstone: Football agent charged with wounding with intent

The incident is alleged to have happened at about 21:00 GMT on 8 March in the toilets of The Stamford in Bowdon

Football agent James Featherstone has been charged with wounding with intent after an incident in a pub in March.

Featherstone, 39, of Altrincham, is listed as the owner of the OmniSports agency on its website.

He will appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates' Court on 5 November alongside Benjamin Cowgill, 38, of Bowdon, who faces the same charge.

They are alleged to have attacked a man in his 50s in the toilets of The Stamford pub in Bowdon on 8 March.

Featherstone counts England defender Chris Smalling and Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk among his more high-profile clients.