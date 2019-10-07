Ben Woodburn: Liverpool's on-loan Oxford United forward out for up to 12 weeks

Ben Woodburn celebrates scoring against Bristol Rovers, his only goal for Oxford so far

Oxford United's on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn could be out until January after breaking a bone in his foot in Saturdays's draw at Accrington.

The 19-year-old joined for the season and has scored once in 11 League One games as the U's have climbed to ninth.

But the Wales international fractured a metatarsal in the first half of the 2-2 draw and boss Karl Robinson said he will be out for "12 weeks or so".

"It's such bad luck for Ben," Robinson told the club website.

"He's been showing everyone what a good player he is. He is a great lad and will listen to the advice and he is determined to keep doing what he can and come back fitter and stronger than ever."

Woodburn had been named in Wales' Under-21 squad for their game in Moldova on Friday, having been left out of Ryan Giggs' senior squad.