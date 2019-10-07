Plymouth Argyle draw 'disgusting' says boss Ryan Lowe after conceding late

Ryan Lowe has won five, drawn five and lost five of his 15 games as Plymouth Argyle manager

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has branded his side's 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe United as "disgusting".

Abobaker Eisa scored in stoppage time as the Pilgrims failed to win at home in League Two for the third game in a row, having taken a 76th-minute lead.

Argyle have won just once in their last six matches, with their last league victory at Home Park on 24 August.

"I thought the performances from every single player weren't good enough," 41-year-old former Bury boss Lowe said.

"I think it was a disgusting game, I didn't like it one bit from start to finish.

"I didn't think we had energy in the first half, I thought our decision-making was poor, when we got in the final third we stumbled a little bit."

It is the latest frustration for Lowe, who moved to Argyle in the summer after leading Bury to promotion last season before financial problems cost them their place in the English Football League.

Argyle won their opening three games in all competitions after he took charge, but just two victories since then have seen the Pilgrims drop to 12th in the table.

"I've always said we're not quite there yet, that just proves that we're not quite there yet," said Lowe.

"Whatever you do, however you do it, you make sure you don't concede if there's 30 seconds or a minute to go, and we did."

'If they're not performing they can move on'

Lowe has warned his players that if they fail to improve he will be happy to make changes to his squad when the transfer window re-opens in January:

"You can't keep conceding goals, we know that and it's been a bit of an issue, but I'll make sure we put that right," he said.

"We can't put it right just yet, I've got players who may be ready to step back in, but come January if they're not performing they can move on.

"I know I'll have the backing to bring people in and I'll certainly have to manoeuvre to get people out, because unfortunately the journey we want to go on at this moment in time there's not many people coming on that journey with us."