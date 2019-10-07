Guernsey FC mark Footes Lane return with win over VCD Athletic

Guernsey captain Jamie Dodd was mobbed by his teammates after his side's first home goal since 22 April

Guernsey FC won their first home game for five-and-a-half months as they beat VCD Athletic 3-1 at Footes Lane.

Work on the athletics track around the pitch meant Guernsey had played their previous seven games off the island.

Jamie Dodd's first-half header was followed by a goal from Liam Mahon 12 minutes after the break.

VCD's Charlie MacDonald scored from the penalty spot with eight minutes left, but Will Fazakerley's stoppage-time goal on the counter sealed the win.

The victory moved Guernsey up to fourth in the Isthmian League Division One South East, following three wins and three draws in their seven away matches.