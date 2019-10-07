NI League Cup: Coleraine eyeing 'big performance' against Glentoran - Kearney

Glentoran knocked Coleraine out of last season's League Cup

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hopes his side can bring their Irish Premiership momentum into the League Cup when they face Glentoran on Tuesday night.

The Bannsiders are out for revenge after suffering a third-round defeat by the Glens last year.

Kearney has led Coleraine to Irish Cup success but hasn't reached the League Cup final since 2012.

"It's a competition we haven't done as well in as maybe we would have liked in the last few seasons," said Kearney.

Unbeaten Coleraine moved second in the Irish Premiership on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Carrick Rangers, but despite their smooth progress in the league, Kearney is keen to see another 'big performance' against the east Belfast side.

"It's a good opportunity, particularly seeing as we're at home, to back today's result up with another big performance," he said ahead of the third-round clash on Ballycastle Road.

"For a club like us, cup runs bring more fans in an sell more merchandise, so it's really important that we try and get a big result.

"We'll be as strong as we can possibly be and we've always been that way with the League Cup."

Meanwhile, Glentoran boss Mick McDermott, who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Cliftonville, says he expects a tough challenge from the Bannsiders on Tuesday night.

"They're a good side," said McDermott.

"We'll decide after tonight whether we want to make a few changes or not because we have a league game on Saturday to think about.

"We'll go there and try to set up to get a result, but we know Coleraine are a good team."

We have to go and be positive - Lindsay

After ending up on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller to a spirited Warrenpoint Town side, Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay hopes his side can bounce back by toppling holders Linfield in the cup - four days before they meet the Blues in the league.

"We know it's going to be extremely difficult," said Lindsay, who is aiming to emulate Rodney McAree's 2018 League Cup triumph as Swifts boss.

"But Tuesday night's a cup competition so we need to try and be positive to get to the next round.

"Nobody likes to play each other back-to-back so quickly but that's the way the draw has panned out."

Elsewhere, last year's beaten finalists Ballymena United host Dollingstown at the Showgrounds, while Cliftonville welcome Bangor - who eliminated Carrick Rangers in the previous round - to Solitude.

Institute are at home to H&W Welders, who beat Warrenpoint in the second round, while free-scoring Larne entertain Championship side Dungdela at Inver Park.

Having edged Linfield in Friday night's big Premiership showdown, Crusaders travel to Limavady United as Stephen Baxter aims to lead the north Belfast side back to the League Cup final for the first time since 2014.

Glenavon's clash with Newry City is scheduled to take place on 23 October as the Lurgan Blues are in Scottish Challenge Cup action this weekend.