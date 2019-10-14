European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Switzerland19:45R. of Ireland
Venue: Stade de Genève

McCarthy doesn't get the 'doom and gloom' as Republic prepare for crunch Swiss test

The Republic can seal Euro 2020 qualification by beating Switzerland on Tuesday
The Republic can seal Euro 2020 qualification by beating Switzerland on Tuesday

Mick McCarthy says he doesn't understand the 'doom and gloom' surrounding the Republic of Ireland ahead of Tuesday night's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Republic will seal automatic qualification with victory over the Swiss in Geneva having been held by Georgia in Saturday's draw in Tbilisi.

"I don't get it, I really don't get it," McCarthy told FAI TV.

"I think everybody would have taken the position we're in now."

"Of course, the peddlers of doom and gloom will say 'well we've no chance of winning'. I don't get that. Who knows, who knows what will happen?"

McCarthy believes the Republic may profit on Tuesday with pressure very much on Switzerland following their 1-0 defeat by Denmark on Saturday, which leaves them in third place in Group D, four points behind the Danes having played a game less.

"We've been all right," added the former Ipswich Town boss.

"We've done better against the better sides, we've given better performances. I'm looking forward to it - the pressure is on them on Tuesday night."

'Connolly ready to start'

McCarthy is without David McGoldrick for Tuesday's game having been boosted by Shane Duffy's return for Georgia.

With McGoldrick ruled out, McCarthy believes Aaron Connolly is 'ready to start' after the 19-year-old made his international debut as a late substitute in Tbilisi.

"He's come into the squad, he's had his cameo at the end, and then of course the question is, could I have played him more?," said McCarthy.

"Well, I could have started him and he might not have played very well from the start in a rough and tumble game. He might have scored from the start, all those scenarios.

Connolly made his Republic debut in the 0-0 draw with Georgia
Connolly made his Republic debut in the 0-0 draw with Georgia

"But had he started and not played well then that would have been, 'well, he shouldn't have had a debut', usual stuff, which I know is coming.

He added: "It doesn't matter what happens, you'll get picked holes on whatever happens.

"I think he did great when he came on, and he had his chances in a game that was starting to get stretched, starting to become wide-open.

"He's had a good cameo appearance and I have no doubt he's ready to start."

