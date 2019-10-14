Euro U21 Qualifying
Romania U213Northern Ireland U210

Euro 2021: Romania U21 3-0 Northern Ireland U21

Shayne Lavery spurned NI's best chance on the stroke of half-time
Northern Ireland Under-21s are still waiting for their first Euro 2021 qualifying win after falling to a 3-0 defeat by Romania in Voluntari.

NI goalkeeper Conor Hazard was shown a straight red card in the first half before the hosts scored three times after the break to take the points.

Shayne Lavery had Northern Ireland's best chance, firing wide from 10 yards out on the stroke of half-time.

NI have two points from four games and host Romania on 19 November.

Northern Ireland's first real opening fell to Shayne Lavery, who looked characteristically effervescent after linking up with the Under-21s from the senior squad.

After swiftly exchanging passes with Jake Dunwoody, the Linfield striker dragged his right-footed shot wide from the edge of the box.

Hazard sent off following collision with Man

The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the half-hour mark when Hazard collided with Romania midfielder Dennis Man.

Man, who was chasing a pass over the top of the NI defence, was left flattened by Hazard after the 'keeper raced out of his penalty area to get to the ball first.

The Celtic stopper was shown a straight red. Liam Hughes, his replacement, did well to tip Andrei Ciobanu's resulting free-kick around the post for a corner.

Despite being a man down, NI should have went into the dressing room a goal to the good at half-time, but Lavery fired wide after Kofi Balmer's long throw-in fell to him 10 yards out.

Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland are winless after four qualifiers
Romania had a penalty appeal turned away deep into first-half stoppage time after Ciobanu went down following Alistair McCann's strong sliding challenge.

The hosts got their goal three minutes after the restart when Baluta pounced on poor NI defending to fire home from 12 yards out, his shot going in off the woodwork.

The second goal arrived on 59 minutes as Man got the better of Sean Graham down the right flank before cutting the ball back. Razvan Oaida's clever dummy caught Northern Ireland's defence out as Valentin Mihaila poked his first-time shot beyond Hughes for the insurance goal.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors seven minutes later as Ciobanu found the bottom corner after some fine work by Petre, who drew Ciaron Brown and Alfie McCalmont to the ball before pulling the ball back into space.

Eoin Toal came close to scoring a consolation goal 10 minutes from time but his header from Caolan Boyd-Munce's corner was well-saved by Romania 'keeper Andrei Vlad.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 14th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431071610
2Italy U2132106067
3Iceland U2132019636
4Sweden U2121016333
5Armenia U21410338-53
6Luxembourg U214004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2122007166
2Georgia U2132018266
3France U2111005053
4Slovakia U2121015413
5Liechtenstein U214103313-103
6Azerbaijan U214103210-83

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U21330010199
2England U2122005236
3Kosovo U2132017346
4Turkey U215113712-54
5Albania U214022510-52
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland U2142204138
2Greece U2132107167
3Czech Rep U2131203125
4Lithuania U2141123304
5Croatia U21201112-11
6San Marino U214013010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2132107257
2Russia U2131203215
3Serbia U2131112204
4Bulgaria U2131114134
5Estonia U21310229-73
6Latvia U21301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122003036
2North Macedonia U2122009276
3Kazakhstan U2142026516
4Israel U2111002113
5Montenegro U21410356-13
6Faroe Islands U213003213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2122009366
2Portugal U2132018446
3Norway U2121103214
4Belarus U21311111384
5Cyprus U21310237-43
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2133005239
2Finland U2142117257
3Romania U2131114224
4Ukraine U21310245-13
5Northern Ireland U21403123-13
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2121104044
2Germany U2111005143
3Moldova U21210125-33
4Wales U21310237-43
5Belgium U21201101-11
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

