Denmark U2117:00Northern Ireland U21
Venue: Aalborg Freja Stadium

Euro 2021 qualifiers: Denmark U21 2-1 Northern Ireland U21

Stoke City midfielder Jake Dunwoody scored Northern Ireland's equaliser
There was heartache for Northern Ireland Under-21s as they conceded a stunning late goal to lose 2-1 to Denmark in Aalborg.

Jens Odgaard's overhead kick four minutes from time struck a major blow to NI's Euro 2021 qualifying hopes.

Andreas Poulsen opened the scoring before Jake Dunwoody's second-half strike put Ian Baraclough's side in position to secure a hard-earned point.

Northern Ireland are fourth with two points after three games in Group 8.

Denmark move up into second with six points from two games, a point behind leaders Finland, who have picked up seven points from three matches.

Northern Ireland's first presentable chance fell to Shea Gordon on 22 minutes, but the Partick Thistle winger fired his shot wide having found space in behind the Danish defence.

Having settled into the game, Northern Ireland's momentum was stalled when Poulsen opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

The left-back escaped his marker and converted Jacob Bruun Larsen's corner with a left-footed shot which proved too powerful for Conor Hazard to keep out.

The opening goal sparked the hosts into life as they began to consistently threaten the Northern Ireland defence. Bruun Larsen fired a looping free-kick just over the bar before teeing up Nikolai Laursen, who flashed his first-time effort just wide.

Derry City striker David Parkhouse came close with a header in the second half
Bruun Larsen came close to doubling Denmark's advantage when he cut back on his right foot to beat Kofi Balmer before curling his shot beyond the far post.

But Northern Ireland were unfazed by the waves of Danish attacks and nearly found the equaliser when David Parkhouse produced a flying save from Oliver Christensen after meeting Lewis Thompson's pinpoint cross.

Laursen should have made it 2-0 after 55 minutes but headed Andreas Olsen's cross wide from six yards.

Northern Ireland punished their hosts two minutes later when Jake Dunwoody collected Alfie McCalmont's pass and fired into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Denmark pushed hard for the winner in the final 20 minutes. Bruun Larsen skimmed the top of the crossbar with another well-struck free-kick before Hazard denied substitute Jens Odgaard with a strong right-handed save.

But there was nothing Hazard could do about Odgaard's next effort, as the totemic striker controlled a free-kick with his cross before finding the bottom corner with a perfectly executed overhead kick as Northern Ireland suffered their first defeat in eight games.

They will try to regroup when they travel to Voluntari to face third-placed Romania on Monday night.

