Women's European Championship Qualifying
R. of Ireland Wom3Ukraine Women2

Euro 2021 qualifiers: Own goal hands Republic a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland made it two wins from their opening two Euro 2021 qualifiers with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Dublin.

Two goals in four minutes from captain Katie McCabe and winger Rianna Jarrett gave the hosts a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.

The visitors were level by half-time through goals from Liudmyla Shmatko and Olha Ovdiychuk.

A Natia Pantsulaia own goal in the 52nd minute handed the Republic victory.

It means Vera Pauw's side remain second in the Group I table, six points behind leaders Germany but with two games in hand.

Tuesday night's match at Tallaght Stadium was former Netherlands and Scotland manager Pauw's first game in charge of the Republic.

She was appointed after the side had won their opening Euro 2021 qualifier 2-0 against Montenegro in September.

Ukraine have now lost all three of their qualifiers, having been beaten in their opening two games by the Germans, and stay bottom of the table.

The Republic made a solid start to the game and almost took the lead in the second minute when Louise Quinn headed wide from a long Megan Connolly throw-in.

Quinn went close with another header just before McCabe hit the opening goal in the 25th minute from a great move down the left which saw Denise O'Sullivan releasing Jarrett with a clever pass.

The winger beat her marker well and cut it back for captain McCabe to run on to the ball and produce a fine technique to finish into the bottom corner with her left foot.

Pauw's side doubled their lead three minutes later, with McCabe this time providing the assist for Jarrett to score.

Republic players celebrate the Ukraine own goal

The captain produced an inviting in-swinging corner which Jarrett nodded in from close range at the back post for her first international goal.

The home side looked to have taken control of the game but a terrible error from goalkeeper Marie Hourihan allowed Ukraine to grab a goal back in the 34th minute.

She came to collect a free-kick into the box but dropped the ball unopposed and Shmatko fired in from close range despite the best efforts of Quinn on the line to keep it out.

Ovdiychuk equalised for Ukraine two minutes before the break, with the Atletico Madrid forward capitalising on a miscued Connolly clearance to prod home despite Hourihan getting a hand to it.

The Republic's winner came seven minutes into the second half, with Jarrett again to the fore as she delivered the low cross from the left which was pushed away by keeper Kateryna Samson to O'Sullivan.

Her shot was blocked on the line by Shmatko but rebounded off Pantsulaia and into the net.

Hourihane made amends for her earlier mistake when she made a fantastic save from Apanaschenko's shot in the 92nd minute to ensure her side claimed the three points.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th October 2019

  • Belarus WomenBelarus Women0WalesWales1
  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland3Ukraine WomenUkraine Women2
  • Greece WomenGreece Women0GermanyGermany5
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women1Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women6
  • Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women0FranceFrance3
  • ItalyItaly2Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina0
  • Romania WomenRomania Women0BelgiumBelgium1
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women0DenmarkDenmark2
  • Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women0NorwayNorway13
  • Finland WomenFinland Women8Albania WomenAlbania Women1
  • Serbia WomenSerbia Women0AustriaAustria1
  • Estonia WomenEstonia Women1Kosovo WomenKosovo Women2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands44001621412
2Slovenia Women420213676
3Russia32015236
4Kosovo Women320146-26
5Turkey Women4013111-101
6Estonia Women4013113-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001501512
2Italy440082612
3Bos-Herze Wom42029546
4Israel Women200226-40
5Georgia Women3003110-90
6Malta Women3003012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway3300261259
2Wales32109277
3Belarus Women310278-13
4N Ireland Wom201128-61
5Faroe Islands Women3003025-250

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22009186
2Czech Rep Wom21018533
3Poland Women00000000
4Azerbaijan Women100104-40
5Moldova Women100107-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women2200111106
2Scotland11008083
3Portugal11001013
4Cyprus Women100108-80
5Albania Women3003112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden3300161159
2Iceland3300111109
3Slovakia Women310229-73
4Hungary Women200219-80
5Latvia Women3003212-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia Women32019186
2Austria22004046
3France11003033
4North Macedonia Women3102410-63
5Kazakhstan Women3003110-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland33009099
2Belgium22007166
3Croatia Women310239-63
4Romania Women100101-10
5Lithuania Women300319-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany44003103112
2R. of Ireland Wom22005236
3Greece Women100105-50
4Montenegro Women2002012-120
5Ukraine Women3003219-170
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

