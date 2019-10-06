Premier League round-up

Champions Manchester City fell eight points behind Liverpool in the title race after suffering a shock 2-0 home defeat by Wolves, with Adama Traore scoring twice in the last 10 minutes.

Tammy Abraham scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season as in-form Chelsea swept Southampton aside 4-1 at St Mary's.

David Luiz got the only goal as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 1-0 to go third.

Newcastle host Manchester United in the late game (16:30 BST).