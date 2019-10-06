Scotland: Motherwell's Declan Gallagher called up for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

Motherwell's Declan Gallagher has been called up to the Scotland squad with Ryan Jack and Grant Hanley both out.

The uncapped centre-half, 28, has played a part in seven clean sheets this term for the Fir Park side, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership.

Steve Clarke's side face Russia in Moscow on Thursday before hosting San Marino at Hampden on Sunday in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Scotland's group hopes are bleak, but a play-off semi-final is already secured.

Last week, Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay replaced Liam Cooper after the Leeds United captain picked up a groin injury.